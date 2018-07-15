France will take on Croatia in the final of Fifa World Cup 2018 at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Sunday, July 15.

When does the World Cup final start and how to watch it online

The title clash between Croatia and France will start at 6 pm local time, 11 pm SGT and 4 pm BST.

France vs Croatia preview

The big day is finally here. After 30 days and 63 matches, two teams — France and Croatia — will be chasing glory on the biggest stage of world football.

France has been here and done it before. Coach Didier Deschamps led the Les Blues to their only World Cup win in 1998. The 49-year-old tactician is chasing history as he will become only the third man after Brazil's Mario Zagallo and Germany's Franz Beckenbauer to win the coveted title both as a player and a manager.

The Les Blue have the firepower to emulate the feat of Deschamps' victorious side. in Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud, they have one of the fearsome forward lines going around.

Their engine room is run by two of the best Premier League midfielders in N'golo Kante and Paul Pogba. The duo has been pivotal to France's success in the ongoing tournament as the Chelsea midfielder does the dirty job while the Manchester United star has wonderfully adapted to the defensive role.

Deschamps wants his boys to stay calm, confident and concentrate

Deschamps' presence in the dressing room comes as a great boost to the young French team who will have to battle nerves on the big night in Moscow.

"It is a pleasure and a privilege to be here and I will tell my players there is nothing more beautiful for a player than the World Cup final. But I will say three important things: stay calm, have confidence and concentrate," Deschamps told the media on the eve of the World Cup final.

Despite starting as favourites, France is unwilling to take Croatia lightly with Pogba insisting the Les Blue had committed the mistake ahead of their heartbreaking Euro 2016 final defeat at home.

With the likes of Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic, and Ivan Perisic around, it's unwise to underestimate Croatia's chances.

Real Madrid's Modric has been one of the best midfielders in the ongoing tournament. His ability to stay deep and at the time use his creativity to trouble the opposing defence has been their biggest strength.

Unlike France, Croatia was made to work harden route to the final. Zlatko Dalic's side defeated Denmark and Russia on penalties in the Round of 16 and quarter-final before beating England in their third-straight extra-time in the semi-final.

Fatigue may play a big role in today's final but Dalic is confident his boys will give it their best. Modric & Co. have the opportunity to become the first Croatian team to bring home the Jules Rimet Trophy.

No Croatian side in the past has managed to beat France in five previous meetings, which also includes the semi-final of the 1998 World Cup.

However, Modric's men, who have relentlessly punched above their weight in Russia, will be hoping to do it one more time. The World Cup will get its eighth different winner if Dalic's men clinch glory tonight.

Team News

Despite concerns over fatigue, Dalic has a full-strength squad to choose. France also has no injury concerns.

France: Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Samuel Umtiti, Lucas Hernandez; Paul Pogba, Ngolo Kante; Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Blaise Matuidi; Olivier Giroud.

Croatia: Danijel Subasic; Sime Vrsaljko, Dejan Lovren, Domagoj Vida, Ivan Strinic; Ivan Rakitic, Marcelo Brozovic; Ante Rebic, Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic; Mario Mandzukic.

Fifa World Cup 2018 final match live streaming

US: Fox Sports, fubo TV; Live stream: Fox Sports GO

UK: ITV, Live stream: The ITV Hub

UAE: beIN MAX 3; Live stream: beIN Sports Connect

Argentina: Canal 7, TyC Sports, DIRECTV Sports; Live stream: DIRECTV Play

Australia: Optus Sport, SBS

Bangladesh: PTV Sports, Sony ESPN

Singapore: StarHub TV, StarHub Go