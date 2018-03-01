Feyenoord and AZ qualified for the final of the Dutch Cup by beating Willem II and FC Twente respectively, in the semi-finals.

Steven Berghuis scored in the 21st minute on Wednesday for Feyenoord by tipping in on a cross by Ridgeciano Haps from the left after Nicolai Jorgensen had stepped over the ball, reports Xinhua news agency.

In the 60th minute Robin van Persie produced the second goal after finishing a counter attack.

It was the 300th career goal for club and country for the 34-year-old forward.

Just like the first Feyenoord goal Haps gave the assist. After Van Persie was already substituted Tonny Vilhena made it 3-0 five minutes from time.

With his goal the midfielder secured the place in the final for Feyenoord and kept the chance of finishing the season with a trophy alive.

The reigning Dutch champions are having a disappointing league season, currently 5th in the Eredivisie ranking. (IANS)