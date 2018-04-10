Formula One team Ferrari has announced that their mechanic, who was injured by Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen while changing his car's tires during the Bahrain Grand Prix, successfully underwent surgery.

Francesco Cigarini's broken left tibia and fibula were operated on hours after Raikkonen accidentally ran over him during a pit stop, and he has now started his rehabilitation process, reports Efe.

"Thanks, everybody for the thousands of messages you sent to Francesco. He had a surgery last night and he is ok. He is now recovering with the best assistance," Ferrari tweeted.

Cigarini, too, expressed his gratitude to the team's fans for their support after the accident, adding that the surgery went well.

"Surgery ok. I have to thank all the people worried about me. Nothing else, just big thanks," Cigarini posted on Instagram.

(IANS)