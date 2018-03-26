Brazil coach Tite is expected to hand a starting berth to Manchester City's Fernandinho in Tuesday's friendly against reigning world champions Germany at the expense of Douglas Costa.

Tite tested Fernandinho in a holding midfield role alongside Casemiro and Paulinho on Sunday in the team's first training session since a 3-0 victory over Russia in Moscow on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Fernandinho was part of the Brazil team that lost 7-1 to Germany in the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup, a match described as a "national tragedy" by the country's press.

Since then, his starting appearances for the Selecao have been sporadic. But teammate Miranda said the inclusion of the former Shakhtar Donetsk player for the clash at Berlin's Olympic stadium would provide greater protection for the back four.

"Fernandinho will give extra reinforcement for the defence," the Inter Milan centre-back told a news conference.

"It's going to be a great duel, without a doubt. Germany is a dynamic team.

"That result (at the 2014 World Cup) is now history and these days the team is a lot more prepared. What happened (in Belo Horizonte) isn't normal. We want to create a new piece of history," he added.

Brazil's change information is expected to see Philippe Coutinho shifted from a central attacking role to the left, relegating Juventus winger Costa to the bench.

The fixture will be the last chance for players from both sides to make an impression for their respective national teams before Tite and his Germany counterpart Joachin Low announce their World Cup squads.

Football's biggest tournament will be played in 11 Russian cities from June 14 to July 15.

