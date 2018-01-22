A woman sailing on a Carnival Cruise Line ship from Florida died on Friday, January 19, after she fell off her deck's balcony.

The woman's death was confirmed on Saturday by Vance Gulliksen, the company spokesman. He said in a statement that the incident took place early Friday morning on board the Carnival Elation as they neared Freeport. The ship was going to the Bahamas from Jacksonville, Florida and left on Thursday.

Also read: 69 infants died after measles outbreak in Indonesia's Papua

The victim has not been identified. According to Gulliksen, she was on the balcony in her stateroom on the 14th deck of the ship when she fell two floors down to the 11th deck. Carnival Elation does not have the 13th deck.

"The ship's medical team responded immediately, but, unfortunately, she passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with the deceased and her family," said Gulliksen.

Gulliksen said the ship's balconies meet Cruise Vessel Security and Safety Act standards. The company informed authorities in the Bahamas, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the US Coast Guard and Jacksonville's Sheriff's Department and vowed to provide assistance as the investigation continues.

In October 2017, an eight-year-old Bahamian girl, Zion Smith, also died after she fell two stories down from the 5th floor. In February, a man from Georgia, Kevin Wellons, died after falling from the 11th deck of the Carnival Elation.