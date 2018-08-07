A 48-year-old foreign national who is a father of three kids has been convicted for sexually assaulting his son's nine-year-old classmate. The incident apparently happened during a Halloween sleepover in 2015.

The convict's name which could not be revealed due to a gag order has been living in Singapore since 2010. After the hearing, the convict was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault by penetration of a person below 14 years old and another charge of aggravated molestation on a minor boy.

During the time of molestation, the boy was sleeping on the upper deck of a bed in the man's house. At about 11.15 PM, the accused reached the room and molested his son's friend. After some time, he returned and performed oral sex on him.

The unexpected sexual assault made the boy feel ill, and he soon called up his father. When his father reached the convict's house, the boy informed him of what happened last night. The victim's father soon lodged a police complaint, and the arrest was recorded.

During the hearing, the defence lawyer informed the court that it is unfair to make a judgment solely based on the statement made by a teenager. The lawyer also added that overall scary mood of the Halloween might have triggered hallucinations in the minds of the victim.

However, the prosecution strongly criticized the lawyer for the comments made against the victim. Christina Koh, the Deputy Public Prosecutor called the comments made by the defence lawyer 'misleading' and made it clear that he was using victim-shaming tactics.

As per latest updates, the court has agreed to revoke the bail of the convict upon request from the prosecution. The court also denied lifting the gag order which prevents to disclose the convict's identity. The case will be heard again in the court on Friday for sentencing.