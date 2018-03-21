Invoking Karnataka's 12th century social reformer Basavanna, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were "not inclusive" as he ignored farmers but waived off loans of big industrialists.

"Modi speaks about Basavanna but his policies are not inclusive. If he can waive off Rs 25 lakh crore worth loans of big industrialists, why can't he help farmers," he said at a public rally in Karnataka's coastal Udupi district.

Gandhi -- who is on a two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka, the third in over a month -- told the gathering that though farmers had pleaded for the right Minimum Support Price for their produce, it was not fulfilled.

"In contrast, our government in the state has spent thrice the amount on irrigation projects than the Modi government did for the entire nation.

"We do not spread hatred, we abide by the principles of Basavanna," he said a day after the state cabinet agreed to grant status of religious minority to Lingayats and Veerashaivas, who are followers of Basavanna.

Observing that the motto of his party's government in the state was Basavanna's principle of "follow what you preach", Gandhi said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took the lead in waiving off farmers' loans.

Hee also lauded the state's youth for the IT revolution they spearheaded in Karnataka.

Noting that one person could not take the country forward, Gandhi said the nation had progressed due to the work of the 120 crore Indians.

"Wherever Modi goes he says nothing has happened in the last 70 years. He is insulting your parents, poor farmers, labourers and small business men of India," he said.

Five state-run banks were started in Udupi district and the Congress has ensured the services of the banks reached every corner of the country, he added.

Addressing another rally in the port city of Mangaluru, Gandhi said as Modi had only one more year left, he should work towards generating employment to fulfill at least his promise of providing 2 crore jobs during his tenure.

"Make in India, Start-up India and all his policies are a huge flop," he said, adding that many NDA ministers had agreed that unemployment was highest presently compared to the last eight years.

The party chief also accused the PM of "helping his industrial friends" in converting their black money during the 50-day note ban period from November 10 to December 31, 2016, while "the common people had to stand in queues to exchange their hard-earned money".

Stressing that the country doesn't run on false promises and speeches, he said: "This (upcoming Karnataka assembly) election will be run by candidates who have worked hard for the people and the party. We will defeat our opponents with love and truth."

Siddaramaiah, state unit Congress President G. Parameshwara and Lok Sabha MP from the state K.C. Venugopal were among the other party leaders present at the rallies.

During the day, Gandhi had interacted with the fishermen community in Udupi and also visited temples and churches in the coastal region.