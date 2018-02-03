Big Bang's Taeyang and sweetheart Min Hyo Rin have finally tied the knot.

On February 3 afternoon, the couple held a private ceremony at a church in the Gyeonggi Region of Seoul where family and friends attended the couple's nuptial ceremony.

Good friend and singer Zion T performed the congratulatory song and actor Ki Tae Young officiated Taeyang and Hyo Rin's wedding.

It has been reported that Big Bang member Daesung will also officiate the wedding after-party.

YG Entertainment has also released a statement regarding the wedding party by saying, "We'd like to thank everyone congratulating Taeyang and Min Hyo Rin on their marriage. The wedding ceremony that took place today on February 3 went very well thanks to love and attention they received. The private ceremony was held at a church for family, friends, and colleagues at 3 PM and lasted about an hour. It was officiated by actor Ki Tae Young and Zion.T sang the congratulatory song.

The wedding after-party held at Paradise city will be hosted by fellow Big Bang member Daesang and the congratulatory song will be sung by CL and Seungri. We thank once again for the limited press, we hope that you'll continue to watch over them warmly. They'll pay all the love by living a happy life. Please give them lot of support on their new beginning. Thank you."

The couple was blessed with the presence of celebrity friends such as Big Bang member Seungri and others, Sandra Park, Black Pink members, Ki Taeyoung and many more.

The hashtag #DopeWeddingCongratz dedicated to Taeyang and Min Hyorin's wedding is currently trending on Twitter where fans have congratulated and wished them a happy married life.

