American rapper, singer, and producer Mac Miller, 26, died on Friday noon following a cardiac arrest that was apparently triggered by drug overdose. Strangely, there are reports that he had his home wiped out clean of substance, except for some "white powder."

That he was battling addiction and struggling with depression was brought to light in his final interview with Vulture that was published Thursday. He talked about the pressure that fame brings along and added that he would want to wake up knowing there are going to be good days and bad days.

Condolences have been pouring in from industry colleagues, friends, but ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande has been silent. Fans of Miller are having trouble coping with the huge loss and have been blaming the songstress on social media for his death.

According to Pop Crave, "THIS IS YOUR FAULT," "You lowkey evil," and "It's crazy because you really did kill him" are some of the comments fans had been posting on Grande's Instagram profile, following which she was forced to disable the comments feature.

The timing is highly inappropriate and the comments are extremely vile. Holding Grande responsible for Miller's death will not make up for the loss. The fans should really be focussing on sending out prayers to the family, who are going through a tough time.

However, this isn't the first time that she has been blamed for Miller's adversity. Last year, a week after the couple split, Miller was arrested for a DUI hit-and-run. Later, a Twitter user hinted that it was Grande because of whom Miller was facing difficulty living his life smoothly.

"I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming / blaming women for a man's inability to keep his s— together is a very major problem," Grande had issued a statement on Twitter post outbursts from Miller's fans.