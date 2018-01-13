Korea's heartthrob Park Bo Gum will be seen in the second season of 'Hyori's Homestay' working as a temporary employee.

According to news outlet OSEN, the 24-year-old actor arrived at Jeju Island on January 13 to shoot for the show. Following the incident, a source from JTBC confirmed that he will be seen as a part-time worker for three days on the show starting from today.

Fans were anticipating Bo Gum's participation in the show as he's a huge fan of the 90's girl group Fin.K.L which Lee Hyori had debuted in.

Fans are even more excited as Girls' Generation YoonA is already staying in the house as the new employee for the second season.

Park Bo Gum will be helping Lee Hyori, Lee San Soon, YoonA and the rest of the employees run the homestay in Jeju Island.

The second season of 'Hyori's Homestay' began filming on January 7 and the show will continue airing till the first half of the year.

Fans are overjoyed to see both their favourite stars coming on screen together.

Check out what fans have tweeted:

Hyori's Home Stay(also known as Hyori's Bed and Breakfast) is a South Korean television show starring Lee Hyori and husband Lee Sang Soon. The program airs on JTBC on Sundays. The pilot episode was aired on June 25, 2017. The show is shot at the residence of Hyori and Sang Soon in Jeju Island.

