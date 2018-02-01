More than 16 million people in Greece were duped on Wednesday night for over four hours after they were showed a fake video of the rare super blue blood moon. CNN reported that the fake footage, broadcast by EBUZZ, was actually a still image with wind sounds added in the background and a current time stamp overlaid.

According to CNN, the image showed a nine-year-old still picture of the moon over the Temple of Poseidon in the south of Greece. The picture was originally clicked by amateur photographer Chris Kotsiopoulos.

Reports said that the live stream of the fake video was appearing as the first Facebook search result for "supermoon".

However, this trick was questioned by some people, who did not fall for the fake video of the rare celestial event. They were curious to know how it could be a live feed if the moon's position had not changed in the last three hours.

On Thursday morning, the video was not available on the website, but the EBUZZ Facebook page is still active.

In an interview with CNN, Facebook said that the video was removed for violating the site's policies. But, it did not explain why the page itself was not removed.

People across the globe witnessed a rare astronomical event dubbed as "super blue blood moon" that lighted up the night sky on Wednesday night. In a rare coincidence, lunar eclipse, a blue moon and a supermoon occurred simultaneously in the sky giving the sky gazers an incredible view of a lifetime.

The cosmic event was visible in the western hemisphere for the first time in 152 years as it was last spotted on March 31, 1866. The rare spectacle was visible in large parts of the US, north-eastern Europe, Russia, Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Pacific, and Australia.