Fahad Fazil, one of the most hardworking actors in Mollywood recently pulled everyone to a state of surprise as he appeared in a fatty avatar in an advertisement. Now, the making video of the advertisement has been uploaded to YouTube, and after watching the one-minute clip, audiences have realized that Fahad's commitment is not only limited to cinema, but to any work he does.

The video uploaded by Navarasa Creatives features the Fahad's transformation into an obese man. Fahad is actually a slim young man, and it took hours of prosthetic makeup to change him to an obese figure.

The short advertisement was shot for 'Aditi' Sun Flower Oil. In the advertisement, Fahad is seen in dual roles; one as a slim man and the other as an obese individual. The advertisement has made the fans of the actor excited, and they are all lauding him for taking such an effort. On the other hand, critics are not that happy about the makeover, and they claim that the actor has done such an act just for the sake of money.

Fahad Fazil started his acting career with the movie 'Kaiyethum Doorathu' directed by his father Fazil. The film which was released in 2002 was panned by critics and audiences alike, and industry experts predicted that Fahad will not make any impacts in Mollywood. After the colossal failure of his first movie, Fahad took a break from acting, and moved to the United States for higher studies.

He made a silent comeback to Mollywood with 'Murthyunjayam', one of the ten short films in the anthology flick 'Kerala Cafe'. Later, he did an extended cameo appearance in the Mammootty film 'Pramani'. It was Fahad Fazil's role in 'Chappa Kurishu' which changed his fate in the industry. Fahad's portrayal of a young man working in the shrewd corporate world was well received by the audiences, and thus he proclaimed his grand re-entry to Mollywood with a bang.

Fahad Fazil's latest release was 'Carbon' directed by maverick cinematographer Venu. Even though the film performed moderately at the box-office, Fahad Fazil's performance as the young man who gets trapped in a jungle was welcomed warmly by the audiences.

Fahad is now busy with the works of his new Tamil movie 'Super Deluxe' which is being directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja. The film is loaded with an ensemble star cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Akkineni, Mysskin and Ramya Krishnan.