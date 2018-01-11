Facebook is testing a new feature where it will have city-specific local news, events and announcements available on its platform.

The test is currently live for a new section called "Today In" in six US cities, CNET reported on Thursday.

Users in test markets will be able to access the feature through the bottom-right menu button on Facebook.

A machine learning (ML) software will power the "Today In" section, helping a team find local content.

Local news publishers will be approved by Facebook's News Partnerships team.

The move comes as part of Facebook's Journalism Project announced in January last year to curb the spread of fake news on its platform and build out local news partnerships. Last year, the social media giant also tested products to connect its users to local news.

Apart from the news segment, Facebook is also planning to launch a home video chat product titled "Portal" in May this year to counter Amazon's Echo Show and Google Assistant-enabled touchscreens.

According to a report by online news network Cheddar on Wednesday, "Portal" will be the first finished hardware product from Facebook's secretive Building 8 lab and may see the light of the day in May -- the time when Facebook organises its annual F8 developer conference.

The report claimed that Facebook plans to sell the device for $499 through pop-up stores as well as online.

"Portal" is seen as a competition to Amazon Echo Show and four Google Assistant-powered smart speakers that were launched at CES 2018 this week.

The four new smart displays include devices made by Sony, Samsung-owned JBL, LG and Lenovo.

These devices feature a touchscreen that can be used to display visual information to accompany its responses, as well as play video and conduct video calls.

"Portal" will be equipped with a wide-angle lens that is capable of recognising individual faces and associating them with their Facebook accounts.

The social media giant also intends to let "Portal" access outside streaming services like Spotify and Netflix.