A massive worldwide outage hit Facebook and Instagram on January 25. The blackout of the popular social media sites started before 1 pm (ET) and lasted for a long duration of time all around the world.

Downdetector, the site which tracks issues and outages with different kinds of service reported the issue from various parts of the world. Many Facebook users reported their complaints and frustrations on twitter using #facebookdown. Meanwhile, #instagramdown engaged the Instagram users.

The outage affected both desktop and app users.

Facebook and Instagram users in the US were hit the hardest, while many people in Mexico and South America couldn't log into the social media sites for hours. The outage also occurred in different parts of UK and Germany and also in other places of Europe. Reports of blackouts came from scattered locations in India, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

More than 1,800 Facebook users reported that the site stopped working since 1 pm. 43 percent of the users complained of the "total blackout".

A Facebook user posted: "When Facebook goes down, I go to twitter to see if it is the real deal. Yes, I'm not the only one with #facebookdown".

