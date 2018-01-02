Ever since Facebook has removed the 'Birth Becomes Her' video of birth photographer Monet Nicole Moutrie, the social media giant has been facing huge criticism from fans of the photographer. The video had garnered over 100 million views over a period of seven months.

On Monday, Cosmopolitan reported that Facebook has removed the video without any notice. But, many users are sharing the video again as a form of protest to the company's weird response.

"Monet Nicole Moutrie was banned from Facebook again, this time for this video. Share far and wide!", one user wrote on her post.

In a blog post, Moutrie said that the 'Birth Becomes Her' video was removed for violating community standards. "And I was effectively banned from Facebook because of it," she said. As per its community standards, Facebook removes "photographs of people displaying genitals or focusing in on fully exposed buttocks."

The social media platform also restricts "some images of female breasts if they include the nipple, but our intent is to allow images that are shared for medical or health purposes."

According to Moutrie, there is nothing more antithetical to community than the restriction and censorship of birth, family and life. "Facebook, we are far more than usernames and passwords. We are living and breathing human beings, with real bodies, that were ALL born from real women," she said.

Moutrie added: "Facebook, LIFE should never be against your community standards." She also pointed out that seeing and sharing real images of birth are important.

"They bring life and light into dark corners and places. They offer people around the world the opportunity to learn about their bodies and the process of reproduction," the photographer added.

Moutrie further suggested that Facebook should focus on removing videos or post that make young girls feel inferior, ugly, or lost from its platform instead of banning birth videos. She has requested Facebook to put the video back up and said that she is "scared but hopeful."

(With inputs from IANS)