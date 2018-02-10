Facebook has announced it will commit tens of millions of dollars to Community Leadership Program that is designed to empower global leaders who are building communities through its family of apps and services.

Apart from that, Facebook would also commit up to $10 million in grants that will go directly to people creating and leading communities so that Community Leaders could have more impact with additional support, the company said at the Facebook Communities Summit Europe in late on Friday.

"In addition, we introduced new tools for group admins and the expansion of our London-based engineering team that builds technology to help keep people safe on Facebook," the social media giant wrote in a blog.

Under the programme, Facebook would offer Residency and Fellowship opportunities for training, support and funding to community leaders from around the world.

"Up to five leaders will be selected to be community leaders in residence and awarded up to $1,000,000 each to fund their proposals," it said.

"Up to 100 leaders will be selected for our fellowship program and will receive up to $50,000 each to be used for a specific community initiative," the company said.

Facebook would also expand its Community Leadership Circles programme that brings local community leaders together to meet up in person to connect, learn and collaborate as well as Groups for Facebook Power Admins that is being run with more than 10,000 group admins in the US and Britain to help leader share advice with one another.

Meanwhile, the new tools for Group Admins and Members would keep their communities safe, organised and engaged.

With the Admin Tools, admins can now find member requests, Group Insights making it easier to manage groups and freeing up more time for admins to connect with members.

Group announcements will let group admins to post up to 10 announcements that appear at the top of their group.

Now admins can create a dedicated rules section to help them effectively communicate the rules of the group to their members. Now admins can add a personalised colour that is displayed throughout their group.

