Race: Singapore Grand Prix

Date: Sunday, September 16

Time: 5:40 pm IST / 1:10 pm BST / 8:10 pm SGT

Venue: Marina Bay Street Circuit

Broadcasters and Live Streaming:

Singapore: Fox Sports

UK: Channel 4, Sky Sports, Sky Sports F1

India: Star Sports Select HD

Live on Hotstar

Live Timings: Race updates will be available on Formula One official website.

The most awaited showdown of 2018 Singapore Grand Prix will take place at Marina Bay Street Circuit on Sunday, September 16. While the Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton will start the race from the pole position, Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel will begin the race from second and third position respectively.

Even though, Singapore circuit is not so suitable for the Mercedes cars, this time Hamilton made sure that he will start as the leader of the race and maximize the points between him and his rival Vettel.

On Saturday, September 15, Hamilton clocked 1m 36.015s, while the 20-year-old Verstappen took the second place, just like last year and disappointed Hamilton's chief title rival Vettel, who managed to settle in the third position.

On the race day, these three top drivers will be chased by Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas, who will be following Vettel and the 'Iceman' Kimi Räikkönen, will be fifth on the grid.

Apart from this top five, the remaining drivers from the top 10 are Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo, Force India's Sergio Pérez, Hass driver Romain Grosjean, Pérez's teammate Esteban Ocon and the German driver from Renault, Nico Hülkenberg.

However, the 33-year-old Hamilton is the current leader of Drivers' Championship, as he is 30 points ahead of the German driver Vettel. If he wins the Singapore GP 2018 then it will be quite hard for the 31-year-old Vettel to narrow down the margin.