A Christian blogger named Gary has claimed that the upcoming blood moon could be the sign of an inevitable apocalypse which is going to hit planet earth. Through this revelation, Gary joins the long list of Christian evangelists who predicted world end on the upcoming lunar eclipse. Earlier, popular televangelist Paul Begley had revealed that the blood moon on July 27 is going to mark the final page in the history of mankind.

Antichrist to outshine Christ?

As per Gary, this blood moon is special for many reasons, as during the blood moon, Mars will also shine brightly in the skies. Gary wrote that this blood moon which comes in conjunction with the bright appearance of Mars could be an indication of an upcoming war in Israel, Express.co.uk reports.

Mars has been shining brightly in the skies for the past few weeks due to its close approach to earth. As per Gary, the conjunction of Mars and blood moon is a strong sign that antichrist is going to briefly outshine Christ.

"It could represent the coming war on Israel, the antichrist briefly outshining Christ in the world after the rapture, or perhaps Michael the archangel 'standing up' in preparation to battle the devil," says Gary.

Even though many extreme Christian believers consider the blood moon as the beginning of the apocalypse, there is no such term as 'Blood Moon' used in the Bible. However, in the Bible, it has been mentioned several times that the moon will turn darker before the doomsday.

In the King James version of the Bible, it is mentioned that earthquakes and other natural disasters will be triggered in the planet when the sun and moon turn dark.

However, experts argue that there is nothing special about this upcoming blood moon, apart from the fact that it will be the longest lunar eclipse in the 21st century.

The effect of Rayleigh scattering

The bright red colour of the moon during the upcoming lunar eclipse is due to a phenomenon called Rayleigh scattering which filters out bands of green and violet light in the atmosphere. Due to this effect, the moon will appear red from the earth, but it will be seen in its original grey colour while viewed from the space. It should be noted that Rayleigh scattering is also responsible for giving blue colour to the sky and red colour during sunset.

In the meantime, a group of conspiracy theorists has started claiming that the upcoming blood moon is the sign of Nibiru's arrival. They believe that governments and space agencies including NASA are very well aware of Nibiru's existence, but the news is being intentionally covered up fearing public panic.