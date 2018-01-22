A team of doctors from the Royal Victoria Hospital in Melbourne has revealed that puberty among modern kids start at the age of 10 and last until they reach the age of 24. Previously, experts believed that the so-called 'teenage' of people end when they cross the age of nine'teen'. But now, the recent study suggests the need for change which should be implemented in this classification.

According to this new study published in the Lancet Child and Adolescent Health journal, the team of doctors who took part in the research revealed that the human body is now developing slower than it was growing previously, as most of the millennials don't like to think about the immense pressure of being an adult.

As per the researchers, millennials are now spending more time in schools, and are waiting longer to take up responsibilities including marriage and job. The researchers said that for millennials, adulthood is a phase they do not want to reach anytime soon.

Several kinds of research conducted in the past have found that adolescence and puberty among individuals start when hypothalamus, a vital part of the human brain begins producing hormones responsible for activating the pituitary and gonadal glands. In the earlier days, this bodily development used to begin at the age of fourteen, but now, as the world is advancing much faster, and people are getting better nourishment these hormones have now started secreting in the body at the age of 10.

On the same line, menstruation among girls are now occurring when they reach the age of 12 or 13, but this was not the case for our ancestors. The human body is starting to become older at a young age.

The researchers also found that the human brain used to develop even after the age of 20, and many people do not get all their wisdom teeth until they reach the age of 25.

In the study report, the researchers call for an exclusive definition of adolescence, and the team of doctors believes that this new classification is very much necessary to properly frame laws, social policies, and service systems.