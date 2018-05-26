Ethan Siegel, renowned American astrophysicist has revealed that humans are running out of time to contact extraterrestrials because our universe is rapidly expanding. As per Seigel, if humans do not make contact with aliens in the near future, then contacting aliens will become a practically impossible task.

Experts believe that it is the presence of dark matter which helps the universe to expand. Dark matter is believed to have anti-gravity properties, it reduces the gravity which holds together different galaxies. As gravity decreases between galaxies, the rate of expansion speeds up and that will make interstellar contact impossible in the future.

"If a far-future civilization were to look beyond our own future galaxy, they'd see... nothing. As the universe continues on into the future, all the galaxies that aren't part of our local group will accelerate away from us, owing to the presence of dark energy. By the time the universe is an age of 100 billion years or so, the nearest galaxy to us will be about a billion light-years away," said Seigel, Express UK reports.

A month back, Gabriel de la Torre, a neuropsychologist at the University of Cadiz and his colleague Manuel Garcia revealed that humans should change the way in which the searches of alien life are being carried out. As per Gabriel, humans should stop looking for radio signals from deep space to locate alien life. Instead, scientists should try to locate signs of alien life in dark matter.

The views of Seigel indicates that galaxies close to us will be twice as far away when the universe becomes double its current age. For this peculiar reason, Seigel believes that contacting aliens in nearby galaxies should be made as soon as possible and if we fail to do so, then we will exist with such a perception that earth is the only life harbouring planet in the universe.