Continuing the spirit of festivity, astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) just celebrated a special movie night in space. Astronaut Mark Vande Hei took to Twitter to share the picture of the astronauts enjoying the film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

"Space Station movie night, complete with "bungee cord chairs', drink bags, and a science fiction flick!" posted Vande Hei via his Twitter account.

Although the Expedition 54 astronaut didn't mention the name of the movie, we can distinctly see the X-wing pilot Poe Dameron, played by actor Oscar Isaac in "The Last Jedi", on the big projection-screen of the space lab.

NASA officials on Earth had confirmed that the latest "Star Wars" movie will be sent to the flying space lab for the astronauts to watch earlier this month. It was already said that the Expedition 54 crew would be able to watch the movie in the ISS via a projector. However, the time was not mentioned.

International Space Station contains a big screen along with a high-definition video projector so that astronauts can relax once in a while and enjoy their movie nights.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi was released December 15 worldwide. Just a day before, on December 14, three former Expedition 54 crewmembers, Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli, a cosmonaut from Russia Sergey Ryazanskiy and astronaut Randy Bresnik from NASA returned to Earth from their 139 days' space journey. NASA astronaut-duo Mark Vande Hei and Joe Acaba along with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin remained at the station. Following that on December 19, three new crewmembers for the mission, astronaut Norishige Kanai from Japan, cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov from Russia and astronaut Scott Tingle from the American space agency reached ISS as the new Expedition crewmembers bearing Christmas gifts and a Christmas tree for the old crew.