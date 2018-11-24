Whether Avengers 4 trailer will be released this Sunday or the next week still remains a mystery. However, fans are coming up with different theories about the possible trailer date and what everyone can expect from the Avengers: Infinity War's sequel. As per a recent fan theory, the very first trailer of Avengers 4 will drop on December 13 along with the premiere of Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse.

Fans from around the world are eagerly waiting to see the first trailer of Avengers 4 or Avengers: Annihilation (rumoured title). Marvel's head, Kevin Feige, revealed some time ago that the trailer may drop before the end of this year. Now as this year is coming to an end, fans are eagerly waiting to see some preview.

It was earlier speculated that the first trailer of Avengers 4 will come somewhere around this Black Friday but apparently, that did not happen. Now, a Marvel fan on Reddit has come up with an interesting theory as to when Marvel will be unveiling the first look. The theory somehow revolves around Dr. Strange and his time travel which was shown in Infinity War.

In Avengers: Infinity War, it was shown how Dr. Strange sees over 14 million possibilities and how at the end, he hands over the Soul Stone to the Mad Titan Thanos. A fan recently speculated that the hints from Infinity War climax sequence somehow revealed when the trailer of fourth part will be unveiled by the studio.

"I remembered the amount of possible outcomes that Doctor Strange saw to be 14,000,605 and then everything clicked. What if when the countdown reaches that number, or relatively close to that number, the trailer is released? While I'm writing this the countdown is at 161 days and for my idea to work, the trailer would have to be released when the countdown is at 140 days. The countdown would be at 140 days on December 13th which is a Thursday."

On December 13, the premiere of Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse will premiere, and unveiling the very first trailer of Avengers 4 with another Marvel film does make a lot of sense.

Avengers 4 will be released on April 26, 2019, and will finally conclude this phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe.