tvN's new fantasy drama Hwayugi, which is all set to premiere today (December 23) has created sky-high expectations. Written by the Hong sisters, the story is a modern take on the Chinese classic novel 'Journey to the West.' The story revolves around a monk's journey with four troublesome companions who must atone for their sins. The drama will be aired every Saturday and Sunday at 21:00 (KST).

Lee Seung Gi plays the role of a powerful minor god who was exiled to the human world with his powers sealed, due to his mischievous and proud nature. The main cast also includes Cha Seung-won, Oh Yeon-seo, Lee Hong-gi and Jang Gwang. From the posters and promos, it looks like Cha Seung will appear as the Bull Demon King, the evil mastermind while Oh Yeon Seo plays the human version of Xuanzang.

This is Lee's first drama after discharging from the military early this year. Earlier when Lee Seung Gi was asked about his role in 'Hwayugi', he had said, "First of all, the script was so fun. I've also worked with the Hong sisters before so I believed in them. More than anything, I thought that I could portray [the character] well."

With expectations on the peak, we hope tvN will treat fans with another fantasy-romance.