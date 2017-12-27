EXO's 'The War' has been declared as the Album of the year in a voting surgery conducted by Interpark. The online voting survey took place for a month with more than 663,619 recorded votes. EXO topped the poll with 37.9 percent votes.

Earlier this year, their album 'The War' topped the iTunes Worldwide Albums Chart in more than 34 countries and also set a new record with a pre-order of more than 800,000 copies. The album includes a total of nine tracks including the energetic 'Ko Ko Bop'. It is also the group's fourth consecutive studio album to have sold over a million copies.

Later, the boys made a comeback with its repackaged edition 'The War: The Power of Music,' which grabbed the top iTunes spots in more than 33 countries. The repackaged album had three new numbers—title track 'Power,' 'Sweet Lies' and 'Boomerang.' In addition, it also consists of nine tracks from the original album 'The War.'

EXO's 'The War' received tough competition from Wanna One's debut album '1X1=1 (To Be One).' It received 37.89 percent votes, falling short of only 52 votes. 'To Be One' created record during its release with a preorder of 600,000 copies, the highest for any debut K-pop album. As of October 2017, it has sold 733,000 copies.

Following EXO and Wanna One is BTS' 'Love Yourself: Her' with 11.62 percent votes. The album took K-pop to the global arena this year by grabbing a No.7 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. However, what has set the internet on fire was the colourful and vibrant 'DNA' MV. Within hours after its release, the MV reached 20 million hits on Youtube. The album also created record globally by topping the iTunes album charts of more than 73 countries.

The fourth spot was grabbed by Korea's rising popera artist Forte di Quattro. Their self-titled album—the country's first-ever classical crossover quartet—received 2.15 percent votes.

And claiming the fifth spot is NU'EST's 'W, Here'— the extended play that features six tracks in total including the lead single 'Where You At.'