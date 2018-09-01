K-pop boy band EXO's member Lay had originally released a music video for his track 'Sheep' last year. Now, the singer has collaborated with Alan Walker for a re-imagining of 'Sheep' featuring a dystopian world. The results, along with the choreography, are quite spectacular.

As noted by website Soompi, on August 31, EXO band member Lay and Norwegian DJ and music producer Alan Walker released 'Sheep (Alan Walker Relift).' The new version of the song features new lyrics while the music video shows a ravaged, uninhabitable world.

The production design seems to be heavily inspired by the neon-tinted atmosphere in Hollywood films from the 1970s and 1980s. The dirty corridors with broken window panes, blinking mercury vapour tube lights hanging about and walls with graffiti set the retro mood. We are also shown an old CRT television with a static display. These are things that people who grew up in the late 1900s can identify with.

The low-lit nature of the visuals and the unkempt look of the production design may remind one of cult classic Hollywood films like 'Escape from New York,' 'Blade Runner' and 'The Terminator' to name a few. Lay himself has acted in a number of films, including the Jackie Chan starrer 'Kung Fu Yoga.'

The video delves further into the dystopia by revealing a dangerous atmosphere with skies filled with smoke and fire; something that feels quite similar to the future war scenes in James Cameron's 1984 film 'The Terminator,' or even the more recent 'The Matrix.' There's also the dolly zoom, which became famous for being used in Hollywood director Steven Spielberg's 1975 thriller 'Jaws.'

Lay had originally debuted and performed the re-imagined 'Sheep' with Alan Walker, at the annual music festival Lollapalooza, Chicago, on August 3. It was there that the duo had announced the August 31 release date. On Wednesday, Walker also posted a teaser for the music video of the track.

The original music video for 'Sheep' by Lay was released on October 7, in 2017. It was the title track for the Chinese singer's second solo album 'LAY 02 SHEEP' and included a total of 10 tracks. Watch it below.