EXO's Kai and BLACKPINK's Jennie are dating, it has been revealed. On January 1, South Korean gossip outlet Dispatch reported that they are in a relationship and released photos of the duo enjoying a late-night meeting in November.

In the image, the two K-pop idols were seen entering a park together in scarves and coats.

Adding on, the website reported that the couple also spent some time together in Paris in October. The idols posted matching photos taken in Eiffel Tower on 3 October on their Instagram accounts.

"Had the most romantic dinner admiring the eiffel tower #happyjen," Jennie captioned the image.

When the news broke out, Kai's agency SM Entertainment, confirmed the news. According to Soompi, the statement read, "Kai and Jennie have become fond of each other."

Following that, YG Entertainment stated, "We did not know of the dating rumors involving Jennie. We are currently looking into the matter."

Later on, Jennie's label issued another statement, saying, "We take the same position as SM Entertainment."

Kai had famously dated f(x)'s Krystal in the past. The two met in 2007 as trainees, and their romantic relationship reportedly began in April 2016. However, they decided to part ways in June 2017.

SM Entertainment, who manage both the celebrities, confirmed the break-up news at that time. The agency said in a statement: "It's true that they've decided to part ways."

The two apparently ended the relationship due to their busy schedules. A source close to the couple told Soompi: "It is true that the two have broken up. They've been unable to meet often because of their busy schedules. I don't know the exact reason for their breakup but I think they've both decided to focus on their careers."