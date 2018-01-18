EXO became the first K-pop ever to perform at The Dubai Fountain. The members of the boy band except Lay and D.O. performed "Power" at the event and also took part in various promotional activities after the event.

The official Twitter handle of the band released images from the trip. "EXO's Power captivated the whole world at The Dubai Fountain show. Here we bring you some unforgettable memories from the trip."

The official Visit Dubai wrote on their Instagram account, "We were delighted to have Korean supergroup @weareoneEXO in #Dubai to witness the inaugural performance of their latest popular hit, 'Power' at the #DubaiFountain."

Chanyeol also posted an image and video of the event.

BaekHyun posted a series of images from the trip.

Another member Oohsehun also posted some memories from the trip.

"Power" is the title track of EXO's hit album "The War: The Power of Music." The repackaged album has three new numbers—title track "Power," "Sweet Lies" and "Boomerang." Billboard described the title track as an "upbeat EDM track laden with quirky synths and pounding drums while the boy band sings about how music is a force that brings people together."

"Power" explores the group's comical side. In its colourful MV, the boys appear as a squad of soldiers fighting against an army of robots. Inspired by an array of video games and animated series, we could also see a ting of Power Rangers and other popular cartoons in this humour-blended video. However, the energetic video features only eight members of the group as Lay is busy with his personal commitments.

The band consists of members Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun. EXO is identified as one of the top three Kpop male groups with a fervent fan base across the globe.

In 2017, the boys set the stages across Asia and the United States on fire with their fierce EXO PLANET #3 – The EXO'rDIUM. The worldwide concert tour consisted of 37 shows in South Korea, Thailand, China, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, Mexico and the US. They wrapped up the tour with a Seoul concert that drew 70,000 fans for two days last May.