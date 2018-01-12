This Friday, January 12, Music Bank is back with the performance of your favourite idols.
On this episode, some of the K-pop stars have performed their recently released songs.
Here's the list of artists who performed their comeback songs:
Kriesha Chu- Like Paradise
MXM- Diamond Girl
Oh My Girl- Secret Garden
Block B- Don't Leave
INFINITE-Tell Me
HINT: Walkie Talkie
Jo Kwon- Lonely
Nara(Asha)- Jealousy
N.Flying, TRCNG, Live High, Mommoland, BKLK, The Boyz, Blah Blah and Yuseol also performed on 'Music Bank' this week.
EXO after fighting a tight competition with TWICE won with "Universe".
Check out the artists' performance below:
Music Bank is a South Korean music program which airs every week on Friday at 17:00 KST on KBS2. The show also the global live concert, known as Music Bank World Tour