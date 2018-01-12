This Friday, January 12, Music Bank is back with the performance of your favourite idols.

On this episode, some of the K-pop stars have performed their recently released songs.

Here's the list of artists who performed their comeback songs:

Kriesha Chu- Like Paradise

MXM- Diamond Girl

Oh My Girl- Secret Garden

Block B- Don't Leave

INFINITE-Tell Me

HINT: Walkie Talkie

Jo Kwon- Lonely

Nara(Asha)- Jealousy

N.Flying, TRCNG, Live High, Mommoland, BKLK, The Boyz, Blah Blah and Yuseol also performed on 'Music Bank' this week.

EXO after fighting a tight competition with TWICE won with "Universe".

Check out the artists' performance below:

Music Bank is a South Korean music program which airs every week on Friday at 17:00 KST on KBS2. The show also the global live concert, known as Music Bank World Tour