Popular K-pop EXO has released the date and venue of their comeback tour EXO PLANET#4- The ElyXion.

This year EXO will return to Manila, Philippines and also head to Singapore for their biggest tour 'EXO PLANET series'.

The Korean boy band already made history gaining huge support and appreciation from fans during their successful previous tours- EXO PLANET #1 – THE LOST PLANET in Seoul, EXO PLANET #2: THE EXO'LUXION in Manila and EXO PLANET #3 – THE EXO'RDIUM in Manila.

EXO PLANET #4 – The EℓyXiOn – in Singapore

Date: 3 March 2018

Time: 4pm

Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium

EXO PLANET #4 – The EℓyXiOn- in Manila

Date: 28 April 2018

Time: 6pm

Venue: Mall of Asia Arena

Exo is South Korean-Chinese boy group created by S.M.Enteratainment in 2011. The band made their debut in 2011 with twelve members forming two different subgroups.

Exo's first album XOXO which includes the hit 'Growl' was a huge success both critically and commercially. Exo bagged both DiskDaesang at the 28th Golden Disc Awards and Album of the Year at the 15th Mnet Asian Music Awards for 'Growl'.

The song sold over one million copies which made Exo the best selling Korean artist in 12 years.



Philippine fans and Singaporean fans are extremely excited to have them perform in their cities.

Check out fans' reactions:

Check out EXO PLANET #4 -The EℓyXiOn – Concert Teaser:

Stay tuned for more updates.