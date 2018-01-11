Korean girl group EXID member Solji is on the road to recovery after undergoing eye surgery.

Solji had orbital decompression surgery due to hyperthyroidism that plagued her since December 2016 that forced her to take a break from her group last year.

"Solji's surgery ended well. However, it's not a simple operation, they'll have to monitor her more. She'll be focusing on her recovery for now," according to source, quoted by Korean media.

Banana Culture, EXID's agency, updated fans about Solji's condition, saying, "Solji safely underwent her orbital decompression surgery on the 8th and is currently recovering. Since orbital decompression is a surgery that should be watched over time, it's difficult to accurately inform you of the results as of now."

"On the afternoon of the 10th, Solji was discharged from the hospital and returned home to recover. She plans to receive follow-up treatment at the hospital. Solji wanted to express her thanks to the fans waiting for her and said she'd work hard to recover and meet you all with a healthy image soon," the agency added.

According to the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary at Mount Sinai, "orbital decompression is the partial or complete removal of one or more, of the four walls of the orbit (eye socket). This procedure is primarily performed for Graves' disease (thyroid eye disease). Graves' disease frequently includes some combination of thyroid disease, bulging of the eyes (exophthalmos), lid lag, retraction of the eye lids and double vision (diplopia)."

A day before she had her operation, Solji wrote on Instagram "so encouraged thanks to Leggos. I will be back healthily so let's meet again with a smile. Thank you for being there for me during my hard times. I love you Leggo."

In December 2016, EXID's agency announced that Soji would be taking a break from promotions due to her health condition.