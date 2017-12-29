According to the American Academy of Neurology, doing mild exercise at least twice a week not only will improve the thinking ability but also will help in an effective development of memory in people suffering from mild cognitive impairment( MCI).

As per reports, more than 6 percent of people in their mid-60s and 37 percent people aged 85 have MCI.

The level of effort should be enough to shed sweat. One does not really need to put tremendous strain that they cannot bear it.

"Regular physical exercise has long been shown to have health benefits, and now we can say exercise also may help improve memory for people with mild cognitive impairment," said lead author Ronald C. Petersen, MD at the Mayo Clinic, US-based healthcare centre.

"What's good for heart can be good for brain," said Petersen.

Mild cognitive impairment (MCI) is a condition that comes with ageing. It affects one's thinking ability and memory, but it is not same as dementia. People suffering from MCI have milder symptoms. They struggle to complete complex tasks such as understanding information that they read. People suffering from dementia, on the other hand, have problems coping up with daily tasks such as dressing, bathing and eating.

While analysing the factual points, the doctors concluded that MCI could lead to dementia. People with MCI, therefore, should exercise regularly to prevent further deterioration, claimed researchers in the guideline.

"Exercising might slow down the rate at which you would progress from mild cognitive impairment to dementia," added Petersen.

Some doctors do recommend cognitive training for managing MIC, but, whether the training can improve cognitive function or not is still doubtful. The guidelines published in the journal Neurology were framed after reviewing the study for six months.