Hyorin, former member of Korean girl group SISTAR, explained why they chose to disband instead of continuing under the band.

In May last year, Starship Entertainment announced that SISTAR decided to disband after seven years in the business starting in 2010.

"SISTAR (Hyorin, Bora, Soyou, Dasom) officially ends their activities for seven years after the last album will be released on May 31. After a careful discussion, we and SISTAR members finally agreed to end the group," the agency said.

Last November, Hyorin established her own agency to take her of her career and she is set to release a single.

On having her own agency, Hyorin explained that "I can't say that it's because, 'I had so many things I wanted to do, so I came out to do them all!' I know that no matter what work you do, you can't just do the things you want to do."

Hyorin said they decided to walk away from being SISTAR because of personal concerns.

"After debuting, I promoted for seven years, not for myself or anyone else, but for SISTAR's sake. Because of that, I had a lot of concerns regarding life as Hyorin or Kim Hyo Jung [Hyorin's birth name]. It wasn't just me, but concerns that all the members had as well. We thought carefully, and then came to the decision that we worked hard for seven years, and we should remain good friends that support one another as we go on our individual paths," she said.

About her new single coming out on February 6, Hyorin said, "To me, the farewell that the song describes is not just about the one between men and women in love. I met up with Dasom a few days ago and showed her the song, saying, 'You guys are included in the lyrics as well.' She replied, 'This is so moving,' and seemed to like it."

She added, "I used to refrain from saying cringeworthy things to the members, but now that we are far apart, I'm slowly starting to. If the members say they're going to do something, I get worried, and feel like I should go chase after them and support them."