A video uploaded by YouTube channel 'Apex TV' is now going viral on social media platforms. The 13-minute clip features Robert Miller, a self-proclaimed former Area 51 employee claiming that his encounter with a UFO. The man has made another latest claim that he has piloted a 'reverse engineered' UFO which the US developed from the remains of the Roswell crash.

Claims made by the ex-Area 51 employee

In the initial moments of the video, the narrator introduces himself as Robert Miller, a pilot who has worked with the Marine Corps until he reached the age of 28. One day, he received a classified letter stating that the government requires his expertise for a top secret project as a test pilot at the Groom Lake Test facility.

Robert Miller said that he was picked up from the Las Vegas airport, where he was boarded by "men in black suites". In the video, he affirms that 'the men in black', a term which was heard in science fiction movies is real.

As per Miller, once they reached the destination, he was guided to an underground building, where the 'Men in Black' asked him to stay for two months.

"Inside the room, there was a small bed and a desk. There were even some weights for exercising. Before giving me the chance to even say NO, the men left and locked the door," says Miller in the video.

Miller reveals that the Groom Lake Test facility was actually Area 51, and the public is not aware of its existence at that time.

After one hour, the 'Men in Black' came back and detailed about Miller's job in Area 51. As per Miller, he was given the task to pilot a top secret flying machine working on a new technology. The Men in Black also warned Miller that the flying object he is going to fly is extra-terrestrial and if he reveals any details to the public, his family will be in danger.

Miller was soon taken near the flying device, and the scientists explained him about the flying object which was powered with an anti-matter reactor.

"I do remember they brought me inside the craft and up to the pilot's seat. There was only room for one person in the giant craft. I looked around the cockpit and only saw a seat. No joystick, and no other controls. There was, however, a helmet that I was going to be putting on. They told me the craft was controlled telepathically," says Miller.

The scientists then asked Miller to imagine the craft is flying, but unfortunately, it did not work. "Instead I had to imagine that I was the craft, like part of it, and I began thinking of myself floating off the ground and I felt the vibrations from the anti-matter reactor below me," continued Miller.

The flying saucer slowly started going up, and it reached almost 500 feet high. "I was 500ft off the ground, then the vibrations of the engine stopped. There was no ejection button on the craft. I was effectively helpless. It soon started plunging to the ground, and I was literally helpless," Miller explains.

Miller recollects the memory and stated that he was in the hospital in the very next scene. "A man in a black suit came in and explained to me what happened. He said right before the craft hit the ground, it just went, boom, disappeared, and in the middle of the night, it crashed in the same spot where it took off. Scientists hypothesized that the craft has time travelled," said Miller.

Miller concluded that revealing the truth is more important to me than saving his life. He added that he has been living with a huge lie on his mind for a long time, and needs to open it up for the public.

Viewer reactions

The video soon went viral after it was uploaded on YouTube. As of now, it has fetched more than 300,000 views and the reactions to the video are generally positive. Most of the people lauded Robert Miller for opening up the truth, while a small section of people claimed that he is saying something fake after watching sci-fi flicks.

"The real reason I think U.S. doesn't share this technology with the rest of the world is simple. Its to have power and absolute control over the rest of the world. Imagine having this UFO in in a total War scenario. Imagine how deadly this craft will be in Battle against any nation today. There is no equal," commented a YouTube user named Josue Martinez.

"I think he's telling the truth no doubt about it. It's about time the government come clean about ufo's that they are time machines from the future and they are not from other planets," commented Andrew Openshaw.

"Everything about this tape screams...fake....he is merely reciting things he has heard other people say," posted a critic named Robby Combs.