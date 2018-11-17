Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald — the sequel to J. K. Rowling's 2016's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them has released yesterday. The movie will follow the story of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) as he will be mentored by Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) in their great fight against Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp).

Before the world will get back into Wizard fever and everyone starts to talk about the new magical creatures and the enigmatic performances of Jude Law and Johnny Depp, there are many fans who are clueless about the great duel between Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald. Here's everything you need to know about Dumbledore and Grindelwald before you watch Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Before Tom Marvolo Riddle aka Lord Voldemort terrorized the wizarding world, there was Gellert Grindelwald who spread his dark magic across all the continents. As per Pottermore, the great dark wizard was born in 1883 and as a young wizard, he attended Durmstrang — the European wizarding school, which reportedly teaches its student everything about Dark magic.

From his school years, Grindelwald was obsessed with the Deathly Hallows — the three most powerful magical objects in the wizarding world. It is said that whoever posses all the three objects, can master death. The symbol of the Deathly Hallows is a triangular mark that shows the Elder Wand, the Cloak of Invisibility, and the Resurrection Stone. In the years to come, it will be Harry Potter who will own all these three magical objects against his fight with Tom Riddle.

After getting expelled from Durmstrang, the young Grindelwald headed to Godric's Hollow in England. The famous village was once the home of Ignotus Peverell, one of the first owners of the Deathly Hallows. It is written in the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows that the Godric's Hollow was also the home of the Dumbledore family.

After graduating from Hogwarts with excellent scores, Albus Dumbledore came back to his home at Godric's Hollow where he befriended Gellert Grindelwald. When Grindelwald told Dumbledore about his plans for wizard dominance over muggles (non-wizarding people), the young Dumbledore got fascinated by his plans.

However, things did not work out too well between the two. Albus' closeness with Gellert and their fascination to find all the Deathly Hallows, created a rife between Albus and his brother, Aberforth.

The great duel between Aberforth, Albus, and Gellert resulted in the death of Albus' younger sister Ariana. The death of a family member ended Albus and Gellert's friendship, and Aberforth even broke Albus' nose.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will reportedly showcase this tension between Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald, and how the Dark wizard will try to eradicate the muggle for the greater good.