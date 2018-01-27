Beware, men, eve teasing can now cost you €350 (US$435). Yes, France, in a bid to combat "sexual contempt," has prepared a draft proposal which fines men the hefty amount if they follow women on the streets, whistle at them, make lewd comments or ask for their phone numbers in public.

The proposal has been drafted by a parliamentary working group set up by France's secretary of state for equality, Marlene Schiappa and will be presented to the French government in the coming days. The proposal also mentions that men who "violate women's freedom of movement in public space" will be fined minimum €90. If delayed, the penalties can make it €350. However, Schiappa said that a €90 fine is "a bit weak."

French President Emmanuel Macron is also intolerant to sexual harassment.

The French leader once said that a "simpler verbalization procedure" should be implemented to combat this problem. This will form "an immediate response" as and when it occurs.

However, it is what the author defines as "sexual contempt" towards women. So people have to take everything with a pinch of salt as the report is yet to be made public.

If the proposal is approved, it will be presented at parliamentary debates in the National Assembly and the Senate later this year.

However, this proposal was not taken positively by everyone. Critics say that it will not yield the desired result. Also, it is not clear how "sexual contempt" is different from flirting.

This is not the first time that France has taken a step against sexual harassment.

Authorities have announced a new measure which enables passenger on certain buses to hop off at night even when it is not at a designated stop. This step was implemented in Paris to combat harassment on public transport.