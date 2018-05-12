A family in Mareeba, Australia has spotted a possible UFO which moved erratically in the skies. The incident apparently happened near the Kennedy Highway at about 09.30 PM on May 10, 2018, Cairns Post reports.

Saphira Muller who photographed the eerie visual initially thought that the object might be a weather balloon or drone. But once the object started moving erratically, she suspected that this object might possibly be an alien UFO. The eyewitness revealed that the object initially moved at a very slow speed, but later it gained acceleration and moved in such a way that it had the technology to defy all the laws of physics.

"I have never seen anything like that in my life. My partner and daughter were with me, they were taken aback. It was moving in a really odd direction; up, sideways, the down. It was moving so fast ... I thought my eyes were playing tricks on me," said Saphira Muller.

The new sighting was reported just hours after Adam Murfet, a local geologist in Cairns captured the image of a bizarre UFO flying above Trinity Park. It should be also noted that the UFO appeared in the skies just a few seconds after a thunderstorm. MUFON (Mutual UFO Network), an American based non-profit organization is currently investigating this case.

In the wake of these increased sightings, Nic Zynaras, the Cardwell UFO festival organizer told Cairns Post that Northern Queensland is slowly emerging as an unofficial UFO hotspot. Zynaras also revealed that the objects spotted by the witnesses always moved in a weird manner, defying all the laws of physics.

"The inertia would kill the occupants by our standards of physics, they shoot off at speeds that defy logic. Sometimes they fade out and are gone. They go at different speeds, some glow, some don't," said Zynaras.

Conspiracy theorists strongly believe that these sightings are a solid proof of alien existence. According to these theorists, aliens are continuously monitoring us, and they are gearing up for a disclosure.