Eminem's only daughter Hailie Scott, 22, says that she is getting tired of the drama and is not happy about being dragged in the middle of the feud with Machine Gun Kelly soon after Em's new rap song KillShot released.

The feud between Eminem and MGK began in 2012 when Kelly tweeted about Hailie being "hot as f—k". Since then, both the rappers have been trashing each other in their rap songs. Hailie, on the other hand, is fed up with the drama.

A source told HollywooLife, "Hailie is not happy about being in the middle of her dad's feud with MGK. She does not like all the attention her dad's beef with MGK is bringing and wishes it did not involve her."

"She lives a quiet life and is not about the rap world. It is one thing for her dad to rap about her, which is something he has always done, but now that others are talking about her too, she is getting uncomfortable with all the attention."

Here's a little background behind the hatred between the two rappers. After Kelly tweeted about Eminem's daughter, the Slim Shady did not comment or react to it until recently. He released a new album called Kamikaze, in which he dissed Kelly by saying, "I don't use sublims and sure as f*** don't sneak-diss/But keep commenting on my daughter Hailie..."

Eminem reasoned out as to why he dissed Kelly, "The reason I dissed him is actually a lot more petty than that." "The reason that I dissed him is because he got on – first what he said, 'I'm the greatest rapper alive since my favorite rapper banned me from Shade 45,' or whatever he said, right? Like I'm trying to hinder his career. I don't give a f*ck about your career."

"You think I actually f*cking think about you? You know how many f*cking rappers are better than you? You're not even in the f*cking conversation," he said in an interview with Sway Calloway.

MGK took this as a serious offence and wrote an entire song trashing Eminem and named it as 'Rap Devil'. Eminem released a new album on Tuesday called 'KillShot" and it is a solid low blow to Kelly.

But Hailie is not happy about this back and forth diss tracks. She said she has never seen her father this mad. "Hailie knows that her dad is not happy with MGK and while they may just be rapping about each other, she has never seen her dad look so angry and she fears things could escalate," said the insider.

"She would hate to see anything bad happen to her father because he felt obligated to defend her honour. The whole thing makes her upset and she does not like being in the middle of the rap feud at all," concluded the source.

Meanwhile, Eminem is promoting his diss track on all social media platforms.