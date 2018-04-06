Actress Emily Blunt says that when she first met her now-husband, John Krasinski, she wanted to marry him 'disarmingly soon'.

Speaking to People magazine, the 35-year-old Blunt candidly revealed she knew she wanted to marry Krasinski 'disarmingly soon' after they met- leading to their engagement just 10 months after meeting.

Blunt was in a relationship with crooner Michael Buble for three years before meeting John in 2008 and marrying in an idyllic ceremony in Como Italy two years later.

They have two daughters - Hazel and Violet.

The "Devil Wears Prada" star revealed however that the start of her romance was unconventional as she explained a lunch with a friend was where it all began.

She said: '(Me and my friend) were discussing how much I was enjoying being single. And then (my friend) goes: 'Oh, my God, there's my friend John'. And that was it. We were engaged within 10 months, but I think we probably knew before that."

(IANS)