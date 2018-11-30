Elon Musk, the South African billionaire and the founder of SpaceX, recently ran into trouble as he was spotted smoking marijuana during a podcast. But NASA officials confirmed that Musk will not be smoking a weed publicly from now.

Jim Bridenstine, the NASA administrator made these remarks while talking with the press on Thursday, November 29 at the headquarters of the American space agency in Washington DC.

"I will tell you that was not helpful, and that did not inspire confidence, and the leaders of these organizations need to take that as an example of what to do when you lead an organization that's going to launch American astronauts. I will tell you, he is as committed to safety as anybody, and he understands that that was not appropriate behaviour, and you won't be seeing that again," said Bridenstine, The Atlantic reports.

Apart from SpaceX, Bridenstine has also ordered a safety review check for Boeing, another company roped in by NASA to provide passenger spacecraft to shuttle astronauts from the US to the International Space Station (ISS).

Even though Marijuana is legal in California where Joe Regan conducted the podcast with Elon Musk, Bridenstine believes that a drug-free and alcohol-free work environment is what they expect from SpaceX. As per Bridenstine, the usage of drugs inside the workplace will seriously impair the efficiency, judgment and work performance of SpaceX and Boeing employees.

Even though SpaceX has faced a small setback due to this safety review, Musk seems unflinching, and he recently revealed that he wishes to land on Mars even if it costs his life. During a talk with Axios on HBO, the South African billionaire told that he wished to relocate to Mars despite admitting the fact that the chances of survival are pretty low.

"We've recently made a number of breakthroughs that I am just really fired up about. I'm talking about moving there. Your probability of dying on Mars is much higher than on Earth. There's a good chance of death," said Elon Musk.