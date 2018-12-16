Elon Musk is teasing his customers with the prospects of a Tesla pickup truck. Tesla automobiles are known for their energy efficiency but more so for their sleek designs and true to form, Musk while speaking to Recode said, "really futuristic-like cyberpunk, 'Blade Runner."

Now, Musk says there might be a prototype of that "heart-stopping" truck as soon as 2019, because "he's "dying to make a pickup truck so bad," he tweeted Tuesday.

Musk's tweet has since racked up over 4,000 likes and prompted nearly 600 comments.

The Tesla CEO has already shared an image of the what the pickup might look like.

You can check out the image here:

Though the entrepreneur was tight-lipped on the details of the truck, he did graciously ask for user feedback on Twitter. Asking his followers what they would like to see in the new pickup truck. And as expected he got a ton of responses. You can check out some of those suggestions here:

In the Twitter exchange that followed, Musk said the pickup will have "dual motor all-wheel drive w crazy torque & a suspension that dynamically adjusts for load. Those will be standard" and "Pickup truck will have power outlets allowing use of heavy duty 240V, high power tools in field all day. No generator needed."

To a suggestion about the vehicle being able to detect a young child crossing in front of the car, Musk said, "Camera & onboard neural net should detect [that]. If very close (below 15 ft), will show up on ultrasonics."

In 2017, Musk tweeted the pickup would be unveiled "in 18 to 24 months," but more recently said the pickup would be made after Tesla's Model 3 (now in production) and its upcoming Y SUV, according to CNBC. We for one are excited to see the futuristic pickup truck on the streets.

You can check out Elon Musk's tweets on the pickup truck here: