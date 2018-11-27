Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX has revealed that he wished to relocate to Mars despite admitting the fact that there are narrow chances of survival. Musk made these remarks during an interview with Axios on HBO.

During the talk, Musk revealed that there is a 70 percent chance that he will go to Mars, and even admitted that the probability of dying on Mars is much higher on the Red Planet when compared to the earth.

"We've recently made a number of breakthroughs that I am just really fired up about. I'm talking about moving there. Your probability of dying on Mars is much higher than on Earth. There's a good chance of death," said the SpaceX founder during the talk.

Musk stated that the risks associated with Mars travel is not refraining him from visiting the red planet. The South African billionaire revealed that he has started saving for the Mars journey as it demands a couple of hundred thousand dollars.

"There are lots of people who climb mountains. People die on Mount Everest all the time. They still like doing it for the challenge," added Elon Musk.

During the talk, Musk also talked about the necessity of regulating artificial intelligence. As per Elon Musk, artificial intelligence is a sophisticated technology that should be dealt with utmost care, and he made it clear that artificial intelligence that can match human brain may bring about chaos in the planet.

Elon Musk revealed that normal humans will become an endangered species when artificial intelligence starts dominating the world.

In the meantime, Elon Musk's spaceship now named 'Starship' (previously known as BFR) will take Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa. Touted to be the first private space tourist, Yusaku is the founder and the CEO of Zozo, the largest online fashion retailer in Japan.