Elon Musk, the SpaceX founder has revealed that the possibilities of humans to explore more planets will be high if there are no aliens out there in the deep space.

Elon Musk aiming to explore the universe to the fullest

As a response to the research conducted by scientists at the Oxford University, Musk said that the absence of aliens is an added impetus for extending life beyond earth. In a recent tweet, Musk also admitted that it is unknown whether humans are the only alive civilization in the observable universe.

"This is why we must preserve the light of consciousness by becoming a spacefaring civilization & extending life to other planets," added Musk.

Elon Musk has previously many times revealed that the primary goal of SpaceX is to make humanity a multi-planetary species. The company is now busy working with their milestone plans to colonize Mars as an initial step to achieve this goal. The private space organization is also planning to build a fully fledged city on the moon.

Recently, an International team of researchers analyzed Fermi paradox and they suggested that the possible alien life in the universe could be less advanced than on earth or they simply do not exist and that's why the extraterrestrial entities have not made any contact with humans yet. Fermi paradox argues that there are millions of planets and stars in the universe, but until now, humans have not discovered a solid evidence of alien life.

On the other hand, scientists analysed the data collected by the NASA's spacecraft, Cassini and the result was extremely unbelievable. From the samples, researchers came to know that there are some evidence of carbon-rich substances as well as the basic requirements for life to sustain in Saturn's moon Enceladus.

Dr Frank Postberg the lead researcher said that the may be discovered complex organic molecules do not necessarily provide a habitable environment but, they are one of the required elements for life. However, after discovering signs of methane gas and then hydrogen on Enceladus, co-author Dr Hunter Waite said that hydrogen is the source of chemical energy that supports microbes to live in earth's oceans.

Even Dr Christopher Glein, an expert in extraterrestrial chemical oceanography also added that now the recent findings suggested that the frozen moon of Saturn is considered as the most likely place that has satisfactory elements for life.