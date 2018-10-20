An American tabloid has come up with claims that Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are living separately to save their marriage. The split rumors strengthened after the couple recently purchased a stunning new Beverly Hills home for $15million.

According to Life & Style, the property "isn't just another investment, nor is it their new marital home" but it is "an escape pad for Portia."

An alleged source said: "They've told pals they won't be using this as their permanent base right now. It will be a place Portia can go on her nights off, as well as a place they can meet for monthly date nights as they try out having a more separated marriage."

"Ellen's very controlling and Portia has put up with it for far too long. Ellen's insane jealousy has always been the root of their nastiest fights, and their last few arguments have only been getting worse," the insider added.

"They're barely speaking behind closed doors. Portia insists the only way their marriage is going to go the distance is to get some much-needed space before she explodes," the source went on. "Pals are worried this could be the beginning of the end, and that it may only be a matter of time before she files for divorce."

However, these claims are suspicious as the couple has been actively posting adorable images of each other on social media accounts.

DeGeneres married the Australian-American actress in 2008 at their home in Beverly Hills after the state of California lifted its ban on same-sex marriages. DeGeneres had previously slammed reports that she and Rossi are heading for divorce.

"We don't know anything about it until somebody tells us," she said, according to Entertainment Tonight‎. "I don't read the tabloids, and I don't have a publicist."

"I don't know why they do this," DeGeneres added. "We're kind of flattered. We really don't almost break up, we don't fight, we're madly in love, and I guess it's boring."

Adding on, the talk show host had gushed about Rossi. She told People: "I'm grateful for everything. I'm grateful for my health, and I'm so grateful for the love in my life. Because not everybody finds that. Not everybody finds that best friend."

"Portia and I constantly say to each other, 'We are so lucky.' Sometimes it's lying in bed at night before I go to sleep, and I just say thank you to whatever, whoever is out there. I've gotten to a place where I really am just settled. Really. I know that I'm not going anywhere. She's not going anywhere. I'm not saying the relationship took a while; I'm saying in my life, it took a while to find this," she added.