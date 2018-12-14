BullBullEliza Dushku Official Instagram (elizadushku)

Okay, this is surprising and unexpected. It is being reported that actress Eliza Dushku received nearly $10 million settlement from CBS after she alleged that she was the target of inappropriate sexual comments from Michael Weatherly while appearing on the legal hit 'Bull.'

The New York Times has reported that after she confronted the actor about his behaviour. She was written off the show in retaliation despite plans for her 2017 three-episode arc to turn Dushku into a series regular. Though Dushku has declined to comment on the piece by The New York Times.

In a statement obtained by HollywoodLife.com, the network said "The allegations in Ms. Dushku's claims are an example that, while we remain committed to a culture defined by a safe, inclusive and respectful workplace, our work is far from done. The settlement of these claims reflects the projected amount that Ms. Dushku would have received for the balance of her contract as a series regular, and was determined in a mutually agreed upon mediation process at the time."

"During the course of taping our show, I made some jokes mocking some lines in the script," Weatherly said in an e-mail to the Times. "When Eliza told me that she wasn't comfortable with my language and attempt at humour, I was mortified to have offended her and immediately apologized. After reflecting on this further, I better understand that what I said was both not funny and not appropriate and I am sorry and regret the pain this caused Eliza."

Bull is a hit TV show being led by Michael Weatherly who branched out from his long-running role on the hit show NCIS.