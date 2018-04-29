Joe White, a space video journalist from Bristol has apparently claimed that he has found a potential proof of alien life which existed on Mars. After analyzing images taken by NASA's Curiosity rover, the space journalist has figured out bizarre statue which is strikingly similar to the head of an ancient warrior woman.

Interestingly, the weird object discovered by the space journalist is very similar to that of ancient Egyptian head carvings.

"Only a few inches in size or less. It resembles a carved depiction of a female warrior wearing a helmet similar to some found on Earth from the middle ages. It has a possible emblem on the forehead and some very interesting facial features that look almost Egyptian in artistic style," said Joe White, Metro reports.

Joe White even suggested that these artifacts are a solid evidence of an ancient civilization which once ruled Mars.

"This is one of the hundreds of similar artifacts that I have found on Mars in recent years and may go further to show that there was an ancient and artistic civilization on Mars in the past. The question is how long ago?" added White.

He has shared the video of his finding on his YouTube channel Art Alien TV, and it has attracted more than 15,000 views since its upload.

This is not the first time that Joe White is figuring out anomalies in photos taken by Curiosity rover. Previously, he has allegedly figured out a bearded Martian man on the surface of Mars, and before that, he claimed to have figured out a boot in the rocks of the red planet.

Last month, Barry DiGregorio, an astrobiologist at the University of Buckingham too shared similar views, and he argued that Mars had harbored life in the past. The astrobiologist strongly assured that he has found the evidence of alien footprints on Mars which suggests that living beings had once roamed across the red planet.