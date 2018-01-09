The US Government in association with Elon Musk's 'Space X' sent the secret 'Zuma' mission to the lower orbit of the Earth on January 7, 2017. But now, several reports have surfaced online stating that the satellite malfunctioned when it reached the earth's orbit and fell back to the planet's atmosphere burning up the entire payload.

As of now, authorities have not responded to these rumors, but it is pretty much clear that something has gone wrong with the launch.

The mysterious Zuma satellite was launched in a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Sunday evening. This launch even marked a successful landing back on earth by the booster's first stage. But things took a turn when several reports started surfacing, claiming that something unexpected has happened to Zuma.

In usual cases, Space X or the Government would release a statement after the successful deployment of the satellite in the earth's orbit. But it did not happen in the case of Zuma, and it has compelled many experts to think that the Zuma mission has failed. As the launch was conducted in a very secretive manner, Space X has censored its live stream, which is adding up to the mystery quotient.

Leading media houses like Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg have also reported about the mysteries surrounding Zuma. A report from Bloomberg stated that upper stage of the Falcon 9 has malfunctioned, and it has resulted in the failure of the mission. The report in the Wall Street Journal claimed that the spacecraft did not separate from the rocket.

"We do not comment on missions of this nature; but as of right now reviews of the data indicate Falcon 9 performed nominally," told the Space X spokesperson to the Verge.

According to reports, when contacted about the launch details, officials have maintained that information regarding classified projects cannot be discussed or revealed.

Earlier, many conspiracy theorists have claimed that 'Zuma' was actually a confidential mission sent to space to probe rogue planet 'Nibiru' which will hit the earth causing mass devastation, while others presumed it could have been aimed at North Korea. Now, with the new information about its failure, things are turning more mysterious than before.