The presidents of Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) and Finland's Aalto University have signed a multi-year collaboration agreement on December 3 that aims to deepen the universities' cooperation in several fields.

In the official website of SUTD, it wrote that the academy "curated top quality overseas experiences and will offer over 600 of these opportunities for its students. In collaboration with 41 institutions from over 14 countries, the unique and extensive opportunities range from customized leadership courses, exclusive studios, entrepreneurship, research, internships among others."

"The latest additions to these overseas opportunities include the deepening of SUTD's strategic partnership with Aalto University and a new academic partnership with Slush Academy, both located in Helsinki, Finland," it added.

In 2009 SUTD was established in collaboration with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and its academic programmes incorporate elements of innovation, design thinking, entrepreneurship, as well as local and international industry collaboration. SUTD is recognized as one of the top global engineering schools.

The President of Aalto University, Ilkka Niemelä stated that "We are delighted to begin a deep collaboration with our colleagues at the Singapore University of Technology and Design. We share a lot of similarities in how we incorporate design, science and technology into cross-disciplinary research and education."

"We look forward to offering our students and faculty unique opportunities with one of the top rising global academic communities in Singapore," Niemelä said.

In addition to that Professor Chong Tow Chong, the President of SUTD said, the academy "seeks to better the world by design and technology by providing global exposure to our students and faculty. This enables them to understand the needs, challenges and explore the myriad possible solutions in the world."

"All of us at SUTD are most pleased to deepen our partnership with Aalto University across extensive areas that benefit students, faculty, and research of both universities. By collaborating, we expand the realms of design possibilities and solutions for mankind across different cultures from Europe to Asia. We look forward to a deep and fruitful collaboration over the years," he further added.

It should be known that SUTD is the first university in the world and the fourth in the country to incorporate the art and science of design and technology into a transdisciplinary, human-centric curriculum.

The key focus of this university is Healthcare, Cities and Aviation, supported by capabilities in Artificial Intelligence/Data Science and Digital Manufacturing. Along with multiple post-graduate opportunities, skill-based professional education and training courses are also available in this academy.

As per a study conducted by MIT, this Singapore based university has topped the list of emerging engineering schools in the world.