Belgium and Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has said that answers will come out soon as he decides on his future but stopped short of revealing whether or not he will continue at Stamford Bridge next season.

The Chelsea faithful would be keen to know the future of Hazard as his contract with the club enters the final 18 months. There are also the never-ending linkups with Real Madrid as the player himself has been quite vocal of being a part of the Los Blancos in his career.

"Would I like to sign for Real Madrid? Why not? I have never heard from Zidane and if he goes to Manchester United tomorrow, for example, I would not be there," he told France Football about his ambitions.

'I've won everything in England except Community Shield'

"Real Madrid without Zidane is different, but it is still Real Madrid. I've won everything in England, except the Community Shield, but that doesn't mean I'm going to leave. I've always said that I want to try something different after England, but there are things that might make me stay", he further added.

There are several reports which suggest that Hazard is basically waiting for Real Madrid to offer him a £100 million ($130m) transfer package which could well seal the deal and force Chelsea's hand. He, however, wants to focus on playing well and giving his best for the Blues for the time being.

"For now, the only thing to think about is playing well for Chelsea. My decision will be known soon, but it's not something that affects my mind. I think about it, but without thinking about it. When I'm in the field, I just want to play. We'll see what happens after," he told RMC Sports.

The comments about doing well for Chelsea makes all the sense as his side is locked in an intense battle to finish in the top 4 and this might not be the best time for him to make his decision public.