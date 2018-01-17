Researchers of eBOSS, the international group which runs the biggest ongoing spectroscopy survey in the world have identified the structuring of the Universe for the first time. Scientists studied quasars, the high luminous active galactic nucleus which is located about 6.8 to 10.5 billion light-years from Earth to unravel the effect of gravitational force on cosmological levels.

The National Astronomical Observations (NAOC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has officially announced the discovery on January 15. The survey discovered redshift distortions, the three-dimensional cluster mode formed by stars due to gravitational force which moves celestial bodies to its given position in quasars from infinity.

The research has identified the effect of gravitational force on cosmological levels by studying the direct interaction of gravitation in its nearby local Universe.

The study is considered one of the most extensive in the field of cosmic gravitation conducted so far. Scientists found the first signals from Redshift Space Distortions (RSD) from a cluster of galaxies in our local Universe in 2001. The signals were found to be formed during the time when the universe was only one third or half the size of today.

Scientists believe that the discovery could help in future research in cutting-edge cosmological subjects like dark energy and essence of gravitation. The eBOSS project was launched in 2014 with partnerships from multiple countries.

The research team has earlier discovered Baryonic Acoustic Oscillations (BAO) measurements, which included the regular, periodic fluctuations in the density of the visible normal matter of Universe, using the quasars in May 2017.

Researchers have confirmed the feasibility of cosmology studies using quasars and are planning to extend their research to emission line and luminous red galaxies in 2019.