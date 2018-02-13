A new study published in journal BMJ Open has suggested that the habit of eating slowly could help to lose weight. During the study, the researchers found that eating slowly could help to combat obesity, achieve lower waist circumference, and an ideal body mass index (BMI).

The study was carried out by a Japanese research team which analyzed the effects of eating speed on obesity. More than 59,000 Japanese men and women took part in the study, and they were asked to rate their own eating speed as fast, normal or slow. At the end of the study, researchers finalized the direct links between eating speed and the increased chances of obesity.

Apart from speed eating, researchers also figured out various other factors which played a crucial role in triggering obesity among individuals. As per the research, eating dinner within two hours of going to bed, snacking after dinner, and regular skipping of breakfast will make a person gain weight quickly.

As per the study report, 21.5 percent of the slow-eating group were obese when compared to the 45% of the fast-eating group. 30 percent of the normal-eating people also had an unhealthy BMI.

"Changes in eating habits can affect obesity, BMI and waist circumference. Interventions aimed at altering eating habits, such as education initiatives and programme to reduce eating speed, may be useful in preventing obesity and reducing the risk of non-communicable diseases," wrote the researchers in the study report.

So what makes fast eaters more prone to obesity? According to experts, people who eat fast tend to tend to continue eating even after they are full, as the brain takes a little time to get signals from the stomach stating that the food consumed is enough. Experts reveal that this combined effect of overeating and speed eating contributes to quick weight gain.

"The speed at which a lot of people wolf down their food is undeniably a contributor to obesity. It takes fast eaters longer to feel full simply because they don't allow time for the gut hormones to tell the brain to stop eating. Eating quickly also causes bigger blood sugar fluctuations which can lead to insulin resistance," said Tam Fry, chairman of the National Obesity Forum explaining the reason behind the trigger of obesity among fast-eaters, The Guardian reports.